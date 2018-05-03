

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK), which is holding its Annual General Meeting in Derby today, said that 2018 has started well and trading is in line with the company's expectations.



Rolls Royce Chief Executive Warren East said, 'We continue to make significant progress with our simplification programme; we have slimmed down the Group to three divisions from the previous five and we are making good progress with the diagnostic phase of the restructuring programme that we announced in January, the results of which will be shared in June.'



Rolls Royce said that it April, it gave a further update on the Trent 1000 in-service performance issues that the company noted in its full year results for 2017.



According to the company, the most recent update noted the need for an accelerated inspection program on the Package C engine fleet. Roughly two-thirds of the initial program of accelerated inspections has now been completed, with the remainder of initial inspections scheduled to take place within the next six weeks.



Rolls Royce said it regrets any disruption these inspections may cause and continues to work closely with Boeing, the company's customers and the regulatory authorities to minimize this.



Looking ahead, Rolls Royce said it will announce its half-year results on Thursday 2 August and expects trading to follow the pattern of previous years with first half cash outflows reversed in the second half; and group profit also heavily second-half weighted.



The company noted that the 2018 outlook excludes the year-on-year effect of foreign exchange translation and any acquisition or disposal activity on its reported results.



