

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) reported that its profit after tax attributable to the company for the first-quarter of 2018 increased to $42.2 million or $0.21 per share from $30.3 million or $0.15 per share in the previous year.



Profit before tax was $42.4 million up from $28.7 million in the previous year.



Total net revenue for the quarter declined to $122.6 million from $133.0 million last year. Net premiums written rose to $87.8 million from $76.3 million in the prior year. Net premiums earned was $114.1 million, down from $117.1 million in the previous year.



Lancashire Holdings announced the voting results for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held at its London offices on Wednesday 2 May 2018. The meeting considered the sixteen resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 12 March 2018; all resolutions considered were duly passed and approved by shareholders casting their votes.



The company noted that its board was especially pleased that, by a majority of over 98% of votes cast, shareholders have given the Company authority in principle to issue up to 15% of its share capital on a non pre-emptive basis.



