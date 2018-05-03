

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income increased 1.1 percent to 106.2 million euros from 105 million euros last year. Earnings per share edged up 0.5 percent to 2.04 euros from 2.03 euros a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 123.3 million euros, compared to 111.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2017.



MTU Aero Engines generated revenues of 1.02 billion euros, up 5 percent from 971.9 million euros last year. The highest first-quarter revenue growth rate was reported by MTU's commercial engine business, where revenues increased 11%.



MTU Aero CEO Reiner Winkler, said, 'These results show that we are well on the way to achieving our year-end targets, which we confirm today.'



Looking ahead, MTU has maintained its full-year forecasts for 2018. The strongest increase is expected in the commercial series production business, with organic growth of around 30%.



MTU foresees moderate growth in earnings, despite the massive increase in low-yield series production activities. The group's net income is expected to increase in line with EBIT adjusted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX