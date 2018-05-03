LOGN SW - LOGITECH Q4 NETTOGEW. $34,4 MIO, GJ NETTOGEW. $208,5 MIO GEBN SW - Geberit Q1 Umsatz schlägt höchste Erwartung, Q1: Reingewinn 175,7 Mio Fr. (AWP-Konsens: 169,9 Mio) VNA - VONOVIA Q1 GEWINN €129,2 MIO, sieht Gj FFO I von €1,00 Mrd bis €1,02 MrdRAA Rational sieht Gj Ebit-Marge von +26% bis +27% FRE - Fresenius SE Q1 Ebit entspricht Erwartungen, Q1 EBIT €1,05 MRD, ERW. €1,04 MRD BAYN- BAYER SENKT UMSATZ-, BER. EBITDA-PROGNOSEN FÜR 2018 AR4 - AURELIUS Q1 UMSATZ €912,3 MIO, Q1 EBITDA €10,7 MIOMTX MTU AERO Q1 UMSATZ €1,02 MRD, ERW. €990,4 MIO OSRAM 2Q bereinigtes...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...