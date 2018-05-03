sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,83 Euro		-0,02
-0,05 %
WKN: A2AADD ISIN: DE000A2AADD2 Ticker-Symbol: IGY 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOGY SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INNOGY SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,821
36,839
10:19
36,81
36,83
10:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG22,53+1,35 %
INNOGY SE36,83-0,05 %
VONOVIA SE41,25-1,55 %