

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 02-May-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,406,099.16 11.9165



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,306,811.08 16.4708



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,548,369.19 20.5113



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,137,804.39 19.1378



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 02/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,819,862.21 11.0855



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10225000 USD 113,848,528.32 11.1343



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,412,998.14 13.5155



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 449,973.95 14.9941



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 291,211.16 17.0339



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,655,655.53 17.2543



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 271454 GBP 3,118,327.44 11.4875



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,060,031.02 17.9752



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 50,888,416.76 19.9034



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 58,100,926.14 18.2429



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,988,730.21 15.4775



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 02/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,118,586.94 15.8407



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,031,460.47 17.233



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 888,862.68 19.372



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,224,478.95 17.199



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,219,626.77 10.9817



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 305,729.41 19.306



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,151,725.72 20.2993



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,515,072.36 20.7992



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 02/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,852,018.17 18.7018



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,160,973.70 18.701



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,329,803.32 13.807



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,301,366.99 19.6459



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,905,430.48 16.8812



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,031,134.47 11.3793



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,070,253.37 20.5019



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 02/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,273,305.56 16.9547



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,901,526.69 18.2862



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,755,150.26 5.6609



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,134,107.10 18.3526



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 388,474.04 15.6813



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,260,140.86 13.9967



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 493,861.32 17.8



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 02/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 48,533.69 20.3923



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 02/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,828,746.64 20.8478



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 02/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,913,169.04 19.8664



