Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2018 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its first quarter 2018 results on 9 May in Oslo.

Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.

Quarterly earnings release:
Time: Wednesday 9 May 2018 at 08:00 CEST
Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no

Results presentation:
Time: Wednesday 9 May 2018 at 08:30 CEST
Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo
Language: English

The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.

For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether@hexagon.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)