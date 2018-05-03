Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2018 results

Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) will report its first quarter 2018 results on 9 May in Oslo.
Shareholders, analysts and others with an interest in Hexagon Composites ASA are welcome to the presentation of the Company's results.
Quarterly earnings release:
Time: Wednesday 9 May 2018 at 08:00 CEST
Interim report and presentation material will be released and made available on www.hexagon.no and www.newsweb.no
Results presentation:
Time: Wednesday 9 May 2018 at 08:30 CEST
Place: Felix Conference Center - Aker Brygge, Oslo
Language: English
The company will be represented by:
Group President & CEO, Jon Erik Engeset
CFO, David Bandele
The presentation will be broadcast live on www.hexagon.no at 08:30 CEST. A recording of the presentation will be available on our website after the presentation.
For more information:
Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | E-mail: solveig.saether@hexagon.no
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire