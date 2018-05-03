

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its first-quarter profit before tax increased to $65.41 million from $29.47 million, prior year. During the quarter ended 31 March 2018, $28.4 million was paid as profit share payments to the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority. Earnings per share before profit share in cents was 5.629 compared to 2.551. Earnings per share after profit share in cents was 3.137 compared to 1.158.



First-quarter revenue increased to $172.46 million from $140.72 million, last year.



