Parks Associates: Orange and Philips Lighting to keynote 13th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe conference

Adoption of IP cameras in the U.K. to exceed 18% of broadband households by 2021

DALLAS, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks Associates (http://www.parksassociates.com/) today announced the topics and preliminary keynote lineup for the 13th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Smart Home and Consumer IoT (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/about), taking place November 13-14 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/register). CONNECTIONS Europe features keynotes from Orange and Philips Lighting and hosts more than 200 executives focused on smart home, security, energy management, and wellness solutions.

"By 2021, more than 18% of broadband households in the U.K. will have a networked/IP camera, while adoption in Germany will reach nearly 12%," said Elizabeth Parks (http://www.parksassociates.com/staff/elizabeth-parks), SVP, Parks Associates. "At CONNECTIONS Europe, IoT and smart home executives from around the world get together to discuss the innovative technologies driving consumer engagement and new partnerships, business models, and channel strategies that will grow these markets and drive new recurring revenues."

CONNECTIONS Europe features the following keynotes: (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/speakers)

Alvaro Gallardo, VP, Smart Home Energy, Assistance, Orange

George Yianni, Head, Technology - Philips Hue, Philips Lighting

Early conference sponsors (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/sponsor-descriptions) are Alarm.com, Ayla Networks, F-Secure, Intamac, mnubo, ROC-Connect, and Zigbee Alliance.

Preliminary topics include:

Voice-First Smart Experience: Innovation and Disruption

Security and Data Analytics: Protecting the Connected Consumer

Focus on the Experience: Interoperability & Integration

Home Security: Proving Value

In-Home Tech Support: Creating Consumer Confidence

Integrating Energy Services with the Smart Home

Independent Living: Serving Consumers at Home

Insurance and Consumer IoT Markets: New Business Models

Smart Home Business Models: Shift to Services

Smart Home Platforms: Health, Safety, and Security Use Cases

Smart Home Devices: Crossing the Chasm

Smart Home Platforms: Providing Value through Experiences

Connected Product Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home

Submit to speak at http://www.parksassociates.com/ceu-speak (http://www.parksassociates.com/ceu-speak).

For information, visit www.connectionseurope.com (http://www.connectionseurope.com/) or contact sales@parksassociates.com (mailto:sales@parksassociates.com), 972-490-1113. To schedule an analyst meeting or request specific research data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com (mailto:julia.homier@parksassociates.com), 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS Europe

Produced by Parks Associates, CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. http://www.connectionseurope.com (http://www.connectionseurope.com/)

