Parks Associates: Orange and Philips Lighting to keynote 13th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe conference

Adoption of IP cameras in the U.K. to exceed 18% of broadband households by 2021
DALLAS, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks Associates (http://www.parksassociates.com/) today announced the topics and preliminary keynote lineup for the 13th-annual CONNECTIONS Europe: Strategies for Smart Home and Consumer IoT (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/about), taking place November 13-14 at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/register). CONNECTIONS Europe features keynotes from Orange and Philips Lighting and hosts more than 200 executives focused on smart home, security, energy management, and wellness solutions.
"By 2021, more than 18% of broadband households in the U.K. will have a networked/IP camera, while adoption in Germany will reach nearly 12%," said Elizabeth Parks (http://www.parksassociates.com/staff/elizabeth-parks), SVP, Parks Associates. "At CONNECTIONS Europe, IoT and smart home executives from around the world get together to discuss the innovative technologies driving consumer engagement and new partnerships, business models, and channel strategies that will grow these markets and drive new recurring revenues."
CONNECTIONS Europe features the following keynotes: (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/speakers)
- Alvaro Gallardo, VP, Smart Home Energy, Assistance, Orange
- George Yianni, Head, Technology - Philips Hue, Philips Lighting
Early conference sponsors (http://www.parksassociates.com/events/connections-europe/sponsor-descriptions) are Alarm.com, Ayla Networks, F-Secure, Intamac, mnubo, ROC-Connect, and Zigbee Alliance.
Preliminary topics include:
- Voice-First Smart Experience: Innovation and Disruption
- Security and Data Analytics: Protecting the Connected Consumer
- Focus on the Experience: Interoperability & Integration
- Home Security: Proving Value
- In-Home Tech Support: Creating Consumer Confidence
- Integrating Energy Services with the Smart Home
- Independent Living: Serving Consumers at Home
- Insurance and Consumer IoT Markets: New Business Models
- Smart Home Business Models: Shift to Services
- Smart Home Platforms: Health, Safety, and Security Use Cases
- Smart Home Devices: Crossing the Chasm
- Smart Home Platforms: Providing Value through Experiences
- Connected Product Ecosystems: Entertainment and Smart Home
Submit to speak at http://www.parksassociates.com/ceu-speak (http://www.parksassociates.com/ceu-speak).
For information, visit www.connectionseurope.com (http://www.connectionseurope.com/) or contact sales@parksassociates.com (mailto:sales@parksassociates.com), 972-490-1113. To schedule an analyst meeting or request specific research data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com (mailto:julia.homier@parksassociates.com), 972-996-0214.
About CONNECTIONS Europe
Produced by Parks Associates, CONNECTIONS Europe is a two-day executive conference focused on the impact of IoT on the consumer. The event explores innovative business strategies, new crossover industry partnerships, and advancements in IoT solutions that are creating more consumer engagement and business opportunities for smart home, cloud services, and connected entertainment solutions. http://www.connectionseurope.com (http://www.connectionseurope.com/)
Julia Homier
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
julia.homier@parksassociates.com (mailto:julia.homier@parksassociates.com)
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81f2becc-e76a-417c-818f-72065a21a9eb (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/81f2becc-e76a-417c-818f-72065a21a9eb)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Parks Associates via Globenewswire