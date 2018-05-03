ADVA Optical Networking SE: St. John's University harnesses ADVA FSP 3000 for 100G R&E network

ADVA and Techgardens partner to deliver highly efficient, fully redundant core transport solution

New York, New York, USA. May 3, 2018. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that St. John's University has deployed its 100Gbit/s core technology in a highly scalable and ultra-efficient transport network. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 AccessConnect (https://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-accessconnect), the solution connects all buildings within the New York campus over an existing fiber infrastructure. The fully redundant network provides the fast, reliable connectivity necessary for a data-intensive teaching and learning environment together with superb power efficiency and the smallest possible footprint. ADVA's partner Techgardens, a leading US provider of tailored communication solutions, was instrumental in the design of the new system.

"At St. John's University, we strive to leverage the latest innovation for the benefit of our student community. Deploying ADVA's high-density optical transport technology in our new 100Gbit/s network provides us the ability to support the technology towards that goal," said Anne Pacione, interim CIO, St. John's University. "We know that access to the vast array of digital resources improves the learning opportunities of our students and provides access to new teaching platforms for our graduates and faculty."

"The compact design and easy scalability of the ADVA FSP 3000 AccessConnect enabled the small team to deploy the solution in a timely fashion, ensuring that we can meet the demand, both now and in the future," added Shamim Hassan, associate director of network, St. John's University.

With the deployment, St. John's University is protecting its previous investment by maximizing the value of its existing infrastructure. Designed from the ground up to reduce capital and operational expenditure, the ADVA FSP 3000 AccessConnect provides a highly flexible modular solution. This was a crucial requirement for St. John's University, as well as the compact size of the platform and its extremely low power consumption. Arranged in a ring topology, the infrastructure features complete redundancy for always-on access to high-speed bandwidth, even in the event of a fiber cut.

"Harnessing next-generation communications technology is central to St. John's University's mission. It's part of the commitment the university has to enriching the lives of its students and facilitating essential global collaboration," commented John Scherzinger, senior VP, sales, North America, ADVA. "Our team has a lot of experience when it comes to providing solutions for leading higher education institutions and our FSP 3000 AccessConnect is the ideal technology to support outstanding teaching and research. With a modular design optimized for use in access network environments where flexibility, space and power are at a premium, it delivers ultimate efficiency today as well as a clear path to future growth."

"Meeting the soaring data demand of students and departments has become a major challenge for today's universities. What they want is transport technology that maximizes space and power while also enabling an easy route to further expansion. Working closely with the teams at ADVA and St. John's University, we've been able to create a solution that precisely answers this need," said Jim Sanveren, CEO, Techgardens. "Based on the ADVA FSP 3000 AccessConnect, this network is a shrewd investment by St. John's University. As edge networks continue to become faster and video communications more prevalent, this jump in technology enables them to satisfy demand and push the boundaries of possibility even further."

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com/)

About Techgardens

Techgardens is a New York City based systems integrator founded in 2009. Techgardens builds customized IT solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. We leverage leading edge technology solutions to reduce costs and streamline business operations. Our services include Cybersecurity, Consulting, Cloud Computing, Network Infrastructure and Network Operations Services. For more information please go to: www.techgardens.com (http://www.techgardens.com).

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com)

For press:

Gareth Spence

T +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com (mailto:public-relations@advaoptical.com)

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com (mailto:investor-relations@advaoptical.com)



