

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) announced Thursday that the company will announce the nomination of a new Chief Financial Officer on May 15, after the next Board meeting.



Marie-José Donsion is currently Chief Financial Officer and a member of the executive committee of Alstom. She previously held a number of operational finance posts at Alstom in France and around the world.



Donsion is joining Arkema (ARKAY.PK) as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, replacing Thierry Lemonnier who is taking retirement. Donsion will also sit on the Arkema Executive Committee.



