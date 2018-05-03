Theresa May has only days to salvage her plan for a customs deal with the EU after a show of defiance by cabinet ministers put her authority in question. The prime minister failed to secure the backing for a "customs partnership" with the EU yesterday despite telling her most senior ministers that it was her favoured option, with new home secretary Sajid Javid coming out against the plan in a crucial intervention that tipped the balance. - The Times The government has spent £250m to boost ...

