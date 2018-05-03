Rolls-Royce said its expectations for 2018 were unchanged after reorganising spending to offset costs for extra inspections of its Trent 1000 engines. In a statement before its annual general meeting the FTSE 100 engine maker said 2018 had started well and that trading was in line with expectations. In April Rolls-Royce said it would carry out extra inspections of the Trent 1000 Package C engines because of cracking and corrosion in the engine's compressor and turbine blades. It had already ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...