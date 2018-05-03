

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar drifted higher against its most major opponents in the Asian session on Thursday, as Australia's building approvals improved in March and trade surplus increased at the end of the first quarter.



Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that the seasonally adjusted trade surplus climbed to A$1.52 billion in March from A$1.34 million in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected the surplus to shrank to A$0.86 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in March.



Separate data showed that Australia building approvals increased at a faster-than-expected pace in March.



The seasonally-adjusted estimate for total dwellings approvals climbed 2.6 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 4.2 percent decrease in February. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent rise for the month.



Meanwhile, Asian stock markets fell following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and said that inflation is close to its target, signalling that an interest rate hike is likely in June.



The aussie climbed to 0.7527 against the greenback, from a low of 0.7486 hit at 7:30 pm ET. The aussie is seen finding resistance around the 0.77 level.



The aussie firmed to a 2-week high of 1.5920 against the euro, compared to 1.5945 hit late New York Wednesday. The aussie is likely to find resistance around the 1.58 mark.



The aussie advanced to 82.52 against the yen, reversing from a low of 82.19 seen at 5:00 pm ET. Next key resistance for the aussie is likely seen around the 84.00 level.



The aussie that closed Wednesday's trading at 0.9652 against the loonie strengthened to a 2-day high of 0.9671. The next possible resistance for the aussie is seen around the 0.98 area.



On the flip side, the aussie eased back to 1.0710 against the kiwi, after having advanced to a 6-week high of 1.0731 at 11:00 pm ET. The aussie is poised to challenge support around the 1.06 mark.



Survey by ANZ showed that New Zealand's commodity prices increased for the fourth straight month in April, mainly driven by higher dairy prices.



The ANZ commodity price index climbed 1.0 percent month-over-month in April, following a 1.2 percent increase in March.



Looking ahead, U.K. services PMI for April, Eurozone PPI for March and advanced CPI for April are due in the European session.



U.S. and Canadian trade data for March, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended April 28, factory orders for March and ISM non-manufacturing composite index for April are scheduled for release in the New York session.



