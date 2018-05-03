

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's producer price inflation eased in March after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 3.9 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Both domestic and foreign market producer prices grew by 3.3 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively in March from a year earlier.



