Mogo Finance S.A.: Mogo Finance conducts European investor roadshow DGAP-News: Mogo Finance S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Bankenkonsortium Mogo Finance S.A.: Mogo Finance conducts European investor roadshow 03.05.2018 / 09:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Mogo Finance conducts European investor roadshow EUR bond offering may follow Riga, Latvia, 3 May 2018. Mogo Finance S.A. and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, announces that it is conducting a series of investor meetings in Europe. The pan-European roadshow begins on 4 May 2018 and will take up to three weeks. A EUR bond offering up to 75 million may follow, subject to market conditions. KNG Securities LLP (UK), Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG (Germany) and RP Martin Stockholm AB (Sweden) have been appointed so far to arrange the roadshow. For more information, please contact: Mogo Finance (CFO) Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com Maris Kreics +371 (26) 128020 Aalto Capital Email: manfred.steinbeisser@aaltocapital.com Manfred Steinbeisser +49 89 89867770 Helmut Stichlmair Notes to Editors: Mogo Finance is one of largest and fastest growing secured used car financing companies in Europe. Recognizing the niche in used car financing underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance has expanded its operations to 10 countries issuing over EUR 250 million up to date and running a net loan portfolio over EUR 120 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 10 000 with maximum tenor of 72 months making used car financing process convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence makes Mogo unique over its rivals and diversifies revenue streams thus providing extra security. Mogo Finance operates through its own branch network, more than 2 000 partner locations and strong online presence. 