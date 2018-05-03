Proven multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software solution will allow large UK retailers to keep up with growing e-commerce demand

Neopost Shipping, a leader in logistics software and supply chain solutions, today announced it will expand its offerings for enterprise-wide, multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software to retailers in the United Kingdom with the launch of ProShip. The move responds to the continued growth of e-commerce in the region, despite the uncertainty of Brexit, and the desire of retailers to automate their logistics process, provide multiple shipping options for their customers and reduce cart abandonment.

Retailers that utilise ProShip shipping software in the U.K. can meet the delivery requirements that shoppers today demand to increase conversion and drive repeat purchases, while streamlining the logistics process to increase efficiency, performance and reduce shipping costs. By leveraging the ProShip solution's global carrier connectivity, retailers can find the most convenient, cost effective and efficient shipping options for their customers. ProShip shipping software also provides cross-border shipping capabilities for international retailers and robust reporting capabilities to monitor cost savings and efficiencies.

"We're as focused as retailers are on elevating the consumer experience. As a leader in e-commerce supply chain solutions, we are dedicated to helping businesses deliver innovative shipping experiences from cart to customer that drive revenue and increase efficiency across their operations," said Darko Atijas, sales director Europe of Neopost Shipping. "With the growth of e-commerce in the U.K. and our years of experience in the United States and around the world, we saw an opportunity to extend our capabilities through ProShip to help even more leading global retailers create exceptional customer experiences."

Designed to handle millions of shipments per day, ProShip multi-carrier shipping software seamlessly integrates with retailers' existing ERP, Transportation Management Systems, WMS host systems and other warehouse technologies. With ProShip's shipping solution, retailers can further automate, simplify and reduce costs in the supply chain while driving revenue and creating a strong return on investment.

For more information on ProShip shipping software, please visit: http://www.proshipinc.com.

About Neopost Shipping

Neopost Shipping, a division of Neopost Group, is a market leader in e-commerce supply chain solutions from cart-to-customer. Through its integrated product portfolio and extensive partnerships, Neopost Shipping enables merchants, technology providers and carriers to place the customer at the heart of the delivery experience. The result is increased connectivity, efficiency, customer experience and intelligence across the supply chain. The company has more than 400 employees with offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific and their solutions process hundreds of millions of shipments and billions of data transactions annually. Read more: http://shipping.neopost.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180503005336/en/

Contacts:

Neopost Shipping

Audrey Williart, +442079365599