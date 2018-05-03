

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in February, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus for February was revised up slightly to 841 million from EUR 838 million reported earlier. In the same month of last year, the surplus was EUR 766 million.



Exports climbed 5.2 percent year-over-year in February, just above the 5.0 percent rise seen in the flash report.



Imports grew 4.8 percent annually in February, revised up from 4.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX