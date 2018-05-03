4th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award goes to Tsilly Dagan

Amsterdam, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD (https://www.ibfd.org/) is pleased to announce that Prof. Tsilly Dagan (Israel) is the winner of the 4th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award (https://www.ibfd.org/Academic/IBFD-Frans-Vanistendael-Award-International-Tax-Law) for her book titled "International Tax Policy: Between Competition and Cooperation", published by Cambridge University Press in 2017. A professor of law at Bar-Ilan University, Israel, Prof. Dagan is a leading tax theorist who has published extensively on a broad range of tax-related issues and distinctively combines tools from game theory and political philosophy to challenge the field's conventional wisdoms.



In her winning book, Prof. Dagan provides a very original approach to one of the most controversial areas of international taxation. She examines how economic globalization has produced a dramatic change in the exercise of tax sovereignty around the world. On the one hand, countries have become engaged in tax competition, whilst on the other hand they have erected barriers in order to protect their own sovereignty against all possible forms of erosion. In her book, she advocates a law and economics approach supported by a game theory analysis to reach the conclusion that tax competition is qualitatively superior to cooperation, with a view to achieving efficiency and global justice. Her conclusions that "rather than strive for a more comprehensive multilateral regime that curtails tax competition, a multilateral accord should seek to improve competition" and that a coordinated international effort can support efficient and justice-enhancing competition are groundbreaking for the international tax community.



The IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award for International Tax Law was established to promote worldwide excellence in research on international tax law. Prof. Frans Vanistendael personally conferred the award to Prof. Dagan in a ceremony that took place at IBFD's headquarters in Amsterdam on 2 May 2018.



The jury of the 4th Frans Vanistendael Award was composed of Reuven Avi-Yonah, Ana Paula Dourado, Marjaana Helminen, Yoshihiro Masui, J. Manfred Mössner, Pasquale Pistone (chair), John Prebble, Jennifer Roeleveld and Miranda Stewart.

The previous winners of the Frans Vanistendael Award were John Avery Jones with Jürgen Lüdicke, Wolfgang Schön and Romero Tavares.



IBFD welcomes applications to the 5th IBFD Frans Vanistendael Award by 31 December 2018 at ibfd.award@ibfd.org (mailto:ibfd.award@ibfd.org). All articles, book chapters and books on international (including European) tax law published in 2018 are eligible. The conferral of the 5th Frans Vanistendael Award will take place at IBFD's headquarters in Amsterdam on 30 April 2019.



Media Contact information: Sorrel Hidding, Head of Marketing: +31 (0)61-332 5049 or s.hidding@ibfd.org (mailto:s.hidding@ibfd.org).

