

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in a widely expected move and senior U.S. officials arrived in Beijing for trade talks. The Japanese market was closed for a public holiday.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64 percent to 3,100.86 as top U.S. and Chinese officials prepared to kick off crucial trade talks in Beijing.



A breakthrough is highly unlikely as the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said the delegation planned to leave Friday evening. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.18 percent at 30,364 in late trade.



Australian shares gained ground as the Aussie dollar struggled and commodity prices firmed up. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index hit its highest level in nearly three months before finishing up 48.10 points or 0.80 percent at 6,098.30. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 50.30 points or 0.82 percent at 6,187.



Higher base metal prices helped lift miners, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto rising 1-2 percent. South32 shares jumped as much as 4 percent.



Grocery giant Woolworths Group rallied 2.2 percent after it reported a 4.4 percent rise in third-quarter same-store food sales.



Lender Commonwealth Bank advanced 0.6 percent despite news that it had lost backup data of almost 20 million accounts. ANZ and Westpac also closed higher while NAB shed 0.6 percent after posting a drop in half-year cash profit due to restructuring costs.



AMP declined 0.7 percent after global ratings agency S&P put the financial services company's credit rating at risk of a downgrade over scandals exposed at the banking royal commission.



On the data front, readings on Australian trade balance, services sector activity and building approvals all painted a positive picture of the economy.



Seoul stocks fell amid selling by foreign investors after the Fed reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes this year. The benchmark Kospi dropped 18.36 points or 0.73 percent to 2,487.25.



New Zealand shares rose after fuel retailer Z Energy posted a record profit for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018 and defended the existing petrol market, saying customers have a wide range of choices for price and non-price based offers.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 52.64 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 8,546.88 while Z Energy shares closed 2.9 percent higher at $7.51.



India's Sensex was declining 0.2 percent while Malaysian shares were marginally higher. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down as much as 2.2 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 1.5 percent and the Taiwan Weighted lost 1 percent.



U.S. stocks fell notably overnight after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signaled that an interest rate hike is likely in June, saying the economy is improving and inflation has returned to normal.



Meanwhile, investors ignored strong Apple earnings and upbeat ADP jobs data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent to hit its lowest closing level in a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX