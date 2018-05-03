Box Inc., a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Apleona is moving over 10,000 employees to Box. Apleona is a Frankfurt-based integrated real-estate company, which manages iconic properties such as the National Opera House in Berlin and Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt.

"We oversee thousands of properties in our facility management business, collaborating with external parties in over 30 countries," said Bernhard Götze, Apleona CIO. "Box helps us to ensure a uniform high standard of quality, user-friendliness and security for our clients no matter where they operate, and is fundamental to our digital workplace strategy."

"With tightening data privacy regulation such as GDPR, there is a window of opportunity for businesses to transform the way they work," says Per Stritich, Box vice president of the DACH region. "Apleona's decision to choose Box as their cloud content management solution will power employees, customers and partners with a smarter, more secure and GDPR ready way of working."

In December 2017, Apleona chose Box to:

Deploy Box Governance for increased security around all forms of content

Store and manage data regionally in the cloud with Box Zones

Act as the central content layer to improve productivity across business segments and services

Enable secure collaboration between internal and external partners for project management in multiple countries

Apleona anticipates to fully deploy Box by mid-2018. On the future of Box and Apleona, Götze commented, "we are interested in further opportunities to expand our use of Box, including the launch of Box Skills this year. Using artificial intelligence to gain insights from our content will add immense value to our business."

About Box

Box is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 80,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.

