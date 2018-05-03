FTSE 250 insurer Lancashire Holdings posted a 48% rise in first-quarter pre-tax profit on Thursday as gross written premiums and its return on equity rose. In the three months to 31 March, pre-tax profit increased to $42.4m from $28.7m in the same period a year ago, as gross written premiums came in at $215.8m versus $196.5m and the return on equity edged up to 2.9% from 2.7%. Meanwhile, the combined ratio - which measures whether the company is earning more revenues from its collected premiums ...

