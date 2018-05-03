InterContinental Hotels Group has signed an agreement with Fonciere des Regions to rebrand and operate 12 high quality open hotels and one pipeline hotel, expanding its luxury and upscale estate in the UK. IHG said the deal will establish it as the leading luxury hotel operator in the UK, taking it to more than 2,000 rooms in this segment. It will enable IHG to launch its leading luxury boutique brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in the UK, adding multiple hotels for the brand in prime ...

