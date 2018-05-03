Smith & Nephew cut its full year revenue guidance after a weak first quarter for hip replacements and wound-care, especially in the US and other emerging markets. The FTSE 100 group, which will wave goodbye to chief executive Olivier Bohuon next week, reported quarterly turnover of $1.2bn that was flat compared to the same period a year ago on an underlying basis but boosted 5% by currency swings. This weak start, down from the 2% underlying growth in the final quarter of last year and 3% for ...

