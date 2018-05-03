Eon announced that, for the first time, more than 10 billion kWh of solar power were generated in Germany between January and April. Bruno Burger of Energy Charts has also determined that the last week of April was the best week for renewable energies in the current year, with a share of 53.2% in electricity generation across the country's grid.German energy provider, Eon was the first to announce the new record on May 1. All PV power generators installed in Germany produced more than 10 billion kWh of electricity, for the first time, in the first four months of the year. "In April alone, it ...

