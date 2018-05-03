Bushveld Minerals: An invitation to Bushveld Minerals and Bushveld Energy's interactive webinar Vanadium 101 on May 3, 2018

3 May 2018

NON-REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

Bushveld Minerals Limited

("Bushveld" or the "Company")

An invitation to Bushveld Minerals and Bushveld Energy's

interactive webinar Vanadium 101 on May 3, 2018

Johannesburg, May 3, 2018 - Bushveld Minerals Limited (AIM:BMN), the AIM-listed integrated vanadium producer, and its 84 per cent owned energy subsidiary, Bushveld Energy Limited ("Bushveld Energy"), are hosting a Vanadium 101 interactive webinar for the investment and media community today at 13:00 (GMT+1), 14:00 (SAST). Pre-register and access the webinar here (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/i2wo6bk9).

Fortune Mojapelo, CEO of Bushveld Minerals, and Mikhail Nikomarov, CEO of Bushveld Energy, will be hosting this interactive webinar which will feature in-depth, independent research based insights on the vanadium markets, including:

What is vanadium and what are the characteristics and resulting applications of vanadium?

What are the key drivers of demand for vanadium and what is the outlook for these going forward?

What impact can be expected for vanadium demand from Chinese regulations in the construction industry?

How real is the energy storage opportunity for vanadium and how big is it?

How big and how real is the surplus/latent capacity of vanadium slag producing steel plants?

How sustainable are the current levels of vanadium prices going forward?

How real are the substitution risks for vanadium in the current vanadium price environment?

This interactive webinar will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session and is expected to run for approximately 75 minutes. Details for the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 3, 2018



Time: 13:00 (GMT+1) / 14:00 (SAST)



Save to my calendar: https://bit.ly/2jq8pwF (https://bit.ly/2jq8pwF)

If you have a question you would like to be answered during the webinar, please send an email to info@bushveldminerals.com (mailto:info@bushveldminerals.com). Pre-register and access the webinar https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/i2wo6bk9 (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/i2wo6bk9)

ABOUT BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED

Bushveld Minerals is an AIM-listed integrated vanadium producer with additional investments in coal, power and tin.

The Company's flagship vanadium platform includes a 59.1 per cent controlling interest in Bushveld Vametco Alloys (Pty) Ltd, a primary vanadium mining and processing company; the Mokopane Vanadium Project and the Brits Vanadium Project. The coal platform comprises the wholly owned Imaloto Coal Project, which is being developed as one of Madagascar's leading independent power producers. The Company's tin interests are held through its shareholding in AIM-listed AfriTin Mining Limited.

Bushveld's vision is to become a significant, low cost, integrated primary vanadium producer through owned high grade assets. This incorporates development and promotion of the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through Bushveld Energy, the Company's energy storage solutions provider. Whilst the demand for vanadium remains largely anchored in the steel industry, Bushveld Minerals believes there is strong potential for an imminent and significant global vanadium demand surge from the fast-growing energy storage market, particularly through the use and adoption of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries.

The Company's approach to project development recognises that, whilst attractive project economics are imperative, they are insufficient to secure capital to bring them to account. A clear path to production within a visible timeframe, low capital expenditure requirements and scalability are important factors in ensuring a positive return on investment. This philosophy is core to the Company's strategy in developing projects.

Detailed information on the Company and progress to date can be accessed on the website: www.bushveldminerals.com (http://www.bushveldminerals.com).

About Bushveld Energy Limited

Bushveld Energy Limited, an 84 per cent owned subsidiary of Bushveld Minerals Limited, is an energy storage solutions provider focusing on the African market, with registered offices in Mauritius and a wholly owned subsidiary in South Africa. Bushveld Energy recognises that electricity in Africa presents both paramount potential for social transformation and an immense commercial opportunity.

Launched in 2016, Bushveld Energy is focused on developing and promoting the role of vanadium in the growing global energy storage market through application in vanadium redox flow batteries. Its near term strategy is to deploy several VRFB systems as part of its longer term vision to become a significant electricity storage provider in Africa by 2020, meeting the demand for utility scale energy storage in Africa by leveraging South Africa-mined and beneficiated vanadium.

http://www.bushveldenergy.com (http://www.bushveldenergy.com)

