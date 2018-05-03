

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's central bank decided to keep its key rate unchanged and hinted a rate hike after summer.



The Executive Board of Norges Bank maintained its policy rate at 0.50 percent, the bank said a statement on Thursday. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in March 2016.



The Executive Board's assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggested that the key policy rate would most likely be raised after summer 2018.



The board noted that the upturn in the economy appears to be continuing broadly in line with the picture presented in the March report. The bank expects underlying inflation to rise from the current below target level.



'The outlook and the balance of risks do not appear to have changed substantially since the March Report,' Governor Øystein Olsen, said. This suggests keeping the key policy rate unchanged at this meeting', Olsen added.



