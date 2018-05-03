Den 2 april 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Victoria Park AB med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Starwood Capital Group.



Idag, den 3 maj 2018, offentliggjordes att Vonovia SE, genom sitt helägda dotterbolag Deutsche Annington Acquisition Holding GmbH, har lämnat ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Victoria Park AB.



Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att A-aktierna (VICP A, ISIN-kod SE0002216713, orderboks-ID 049803), B-aktierna (VICP B, ISIN-kod SE0005932795, orderboks-ID 100963) och preferensaktierna (VICP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0005250487, orderboks-ID 095710) i Victoria Park AB (publ) ska observationsnoteras.



On April 2, 2018, the shares in Victoria Park AB were given observation status with reference to a public offer from Starwood Capital Group.



Today, on May 3, 2018, a press release was published with information on a public offer from Vonovia SE, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Deutsche Annington Acquisition Holding GmbH, to the shareholders of Victoria Park AB.



The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the class A shares (VICP A, ISIN code SE0002216713, order book ID 049803), the class B shares (VICP B, ISIN code SE0005932795, order book ID 100963) and the preference shares (VICP PREF, ISIN code SE0005250487, order book ID 095710) in Victoria Park AB (publ) will be given observation status.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Carl Barbäck eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.