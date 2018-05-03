

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive market, reported Thursday, based on preliminary figures, that its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT grew 13 percent to 63 million euros from the previous year's 56 million euros.



This includes 4 million euros due to application of the 'IFRS 15' accounting standard.



Leoni generated a 9 percent increase in consolidated sales of 1.33 billion euros from previous year's 1.22 billion euros, reporting a new quarterly high.



Further, the Board of Directors reaffirmed its full-year forecast of sales of at least 5 billion euros and EBIT between 215 million euros and 235 million euros for 2018.



The company's comprehensive report on the final results of the 1st quarter will be released on May 16.



In Germany, Leoni shares were trading at 55.04 euros, up 1.7 percent.



