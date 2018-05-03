High-Caliber Team in Place Throughout Key Geographies

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced that it has achieved key milestones as it transitions to direct operations in Europe on July 1st. The Company has established a highly-talented European commercial team with deep knowledge of the diabetes landscape and extensive experience within the local markets. In addition, Insulet has partnered with two well respected and experienced companies Teleperformance and HealthLink Europe which will provide the full breadth of Insulet's customer care, product support, distribution and logistics services.

"We are excited about the significant progress we have made building an incredibly talented and knowledgeable team and strong partnerships to support our Omnipod users and healthcare professionals in Europe," said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are laser-focused on continuity of care and a seamless transition and I have full confidence this team will deliver best-in-class support for our European customers starting July 1st

Teleperformance is the worldwide leader in outsourced customer care management and will manage Insulet's Customer Care services across Europe. HealthLink Europe is a highly experienced healthcare and medical device third-party logistics provider and will manage Insulet's product distribution throughout Europe.

The latest updates about the transition in Europe are available at https://www.omnipodeurope.com.

About the Omnipod Insulin Management System:

The Omnipod Insulin Management System is an innovative continuous insulin delivery system that provides all the proven benefits of continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) therapy in a way no conventional insulin pump can. The Omnipod System's innovative design and features allows people living with diabetes to live their life-and manage their diabetes-with unprecedented freedom, comfort, convenience, and ease. The Omnipod System consists of two components: (i) a Pod that stores and delivers insulin; and (ii) a Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) that wirelessly programs the user's personalized insulin delivery, calculates suggested doses and insulin on board, and has a convenient, built-in blood glucose meter. The small, light-weight Pod can be worn in multiple locations, including the abdomen, hip, back of upper arm, upper thigh or lower back and, because it is waterproof (IPX8), there is no need to remove when showering, swimming or performing other activities. This means that Omnipod can provide up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to disconnect a tube set or manually inject insulin. The Pod and PDM communicate wirelessly to offer precise, personalized and continuous insulin delivery with customizable basal and bolus delivery options, as well as important safety checks. The Pod's auto-cannula insertion is quick, simple, and virtually pain-free. Users never have to handle a needle. The user simply pushes a button on the PDM and the Pod's automated insertion system inserts the cannula beneath the skin and begins delivering insulin according to the user's programmed basal rate.

The Omnipod System is the world's first commercially available tubeless insulin delivery system that allows users to live untethered by tubing and without the stress and anxiety of multiple daily injections. By breaking down the barriers to insulin pump therapy, the Omnipod System offers freedom for users to live life on their own terms and with the ease of use they deserve.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod, by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across multiple therapeutic areas. Founded in 2000, more than 140,000 users across the globe rely on Insulet's Omnipod Insulin Management System to bring simplicity and freedom to their lives. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com, www.myomnipod.com and https://www.omnipodeurope.com.*

*Starting July 1, 2018, Insulet will assume direct distribution of its Omnipod Insulin Management System in Europe, including sales, marketing, training and customer support activities. This will allow Insulet to be closer to the diabetes community and identify opportunities to support European customer needs over the long-term, as it already does in the United States and Canada.

