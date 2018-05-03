Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, has appointed Accenture Interactive as its global experience agency to increase the digital presence of the company's brands and hotels and transform the digital experience to improve customer acquisition and retention.

Accenture Interactive will provide digital marketing services for Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn Suites by Radisson, covering more than 1,100 hotels in operations across 80 countries.

Accenture Interactive will draw on the hospitality expertise of Accenture's Travel Industry Group, apply technology and data for personalized and targeted campaigns across all digital channels, and curate unique tailored content with the aim of increasing qualified traffic to drive new business for the group.

Accenture Interactive has already helped to create the group's unique chatbot designed especially for meeting and events planners.

"In a crowded hospitality space, Radisson Hotel Group is striving to differentiate itself from the rest through personalized and meaningful experiences, and making every moment matter for our guests starting from a simple Google search to a memorable stay at one of our hotels, post-stay engagement and loyalty. We are delighted to partner with a digital industry leader like Accenture to help us achieve this vision," said Remy Merckx, Vice President Digital, Radisson Hotel Group.

"Accenture Travel Industry Group aims to support leading travel companies as Radisson Hotel Group to transform their marketing capabilities to improve the experience and engagement of their digital customers," said Mercedes Oblanca, Managing Director leading Accenture Travel Industry Group in Europe. "Accenture has examined the impact on travellers' perception of personalized marketing campaigns. Travellers engagement improves significantly when brand communications are personalized consistently across the different channels and along the traveller journey."

Anatoly Roytman, who leads Accenture Interactive in Europe, Africa and Latin America said: "As Radisson Hotel Group's experience agency, we can offer a new approach to build creative digital campaigns, as well as a solid channel strategy to raise brand equity, revenue growth and customer love. Taking a holistic approach to data, creativity and marketing technologies means we can support Radisson Hotel Group to deliver market-leading digital campaigns."

