U.S. technology company, Alta Devices has launched a new gallium-arsenide based solar cell, which it says improves on the power to weight ratio of its previous cell by 160%. The cell is designed to provide lightweight, high efficiency generation for integration with cars, drones and other vehicles.The fourth generation of Alta Devices' single junction gallium arsenide cell technology is 40% lighter than the company's previous offering, which it says means an improvement to its power to weight ratio of 160%. Alta Devices, a California-based company, which was acquired by thin film producer, Hanergy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...