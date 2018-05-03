The Chinese solar manufacturer and project developer has been selected to build, operate and maintain two utility-scale PV plants in Palestine.The Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) announced the agreement with ET Solar, which will develop two PV systems totaling 16.5 MW - 7.5 MW in Jericho and 9 MW in Tubas. According to PIF, they are set to be operational by the end of the year. "The stations will be connected to power distribution and transit stations, covering multiple end-user consumers," it added. ET Solar was selected from a number of bidders which participated in a tender announced by Massader, ...

