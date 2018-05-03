

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell modestly on Thursday as the euro bounced back from four-month lows against the dollar and investors digested a deluge of corporate earnings reports.



The benchmark DAX was down 34 points or 0.26 percent at 12,769 in opening deals after rallying as much as 1.5 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank advanced 1.3 percent on a Wall Street Journal report that it has agreed to pay former executive Colin Fan roughly $6 million to settle his suit against the firm.



Biotechnology firm MorphoSys shed 0.8 percent after widening its first-quarter loss.



Fresenius dropped 1 percent and Fresenius Medical Care declined 1.7 percent on positing disappointing results.



Osram rallied almost 3 percent. The lighting manufacturer is acquiring US-based Vixar Inc., which has specialist capabilities in the field of VCSEL.



Sportswear firm Adidas dropped 0.8 percent. The company posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, though sales at loss-making fitness brand Reebok fell 3 percent.



Pharmaceutical firm STADA Arzneimittel advanced 1.6 percent after its first-quarter net income climbed 15 percent.



Infineon Technologies jumped over 2 percent after its Q2 profit surged to 457 million euros from 199 million euros in the same period last year.



Conglomerate Bayer was little changed after its core net income from continuing operations for the first-quarter 2018 declined to 1.985 billion euros from 2.016 billion euros last year.



