

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HIK) Thursday said its wholly owned US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp., has launched Methotrexate for Injection, USP in a 1g preservative-free presentation and Methotrexate Injection, USP 50mg/2mL, 2 mL vials.



Methotrexate for Injection, USP and Methotrexate Injection, USP are indicated for use in the treatment of gestational choriocarcinoma, chorioadenoma destruens and hydatidiform mole. Methotrexate is used alone or in combination with other anticancer agents in the treatment of various cancers.



According to IQVIA, US sales of Methotrexate for Injection were approximately $13 million in the 12 months ending March 2018.



