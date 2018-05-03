

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 net profit climbed 31% year-on-year 421 million euros.



Sales for the year grew 14% accompanied by strong cash flow. At over 30 billion euros, new orders in 2017 were 23% higher from last year.



Looking ahead, the company confirmed its guidance for 2018, expecting an operational net profit of 470 million euros to 520 million euros, which is an increase of 4% to 15% compared with 2017.



The Annual General Meeting in Essen will vote on a proposed 30% dividend increase to 3.38 euros per share.



HOCHTIEF CEO Marcelino Fernández Verdes announced the next transformation of the Group, which will be driven by innovation. The digitalization will be implemented Group-wide across all businesses, operations and systems. HOCHTIEF said it is in the process of establishing innovation centers in each of its key regions North America, Australia and Europe.



