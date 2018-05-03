London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Thursday as investors digested the latest policy announcement from the US Federal Reserve and looked ahead to the release of key UK services data. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,534.00, while the pound was up 0.2% versus the dollar at 1.3598 and down 0.2% against the euro at 1.1342. The Fed stood pat on rates as expected on Wednesday but pointed to the fact that inflation is beginning to edge higher. In addition, the central bank made a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...