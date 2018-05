BGEO Group's investment business has up a 60% controlling stake in a Georgian wines and spirits producer for $7.25m cash as it looks to build up 100s more hectares of vineyards by 2020. Georgia Capital acquired a 60% indirect controlling interest in Kindzmarauli Marani, owner of 350 hectares of vineyards in Georgia's Kakheti region and a producer of "exquisite Georgian wines and spirits", via a locally established special-purpose vehicle in exchange for a cash payment for an equity stake and ...

