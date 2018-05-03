Specialist engineering company IMI updated the market on trading in its first quarter on Thursday, reporting that its results reflected a continuation of the improved trading it experienced through 2017, albeit with "continuing uncertainty" in some segments. The FTSE 250 firm said overall, current trading remained "consistent" with market consensus expectations for the year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, disposals and exchange rate movements, organic revenues for the three months to 31 ...

