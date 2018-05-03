Equiniti said it made a good start to 2018 as the FTSE 250 technology outsourcer cemented customer relationships and added new clients. The company, which sells payment and administration services to businesses and the public sector, said retention rates with top clients were high. It has renewed contracts with companies such as Unilever, First Group and QinetiQ and won new business from Hiscox, Rentokil, Surrey & Sussex Police and others. Equiniti said it signed contracts with about 80% of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...