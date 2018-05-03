Shareholders in engineering and industrial software giant AVEVA Group were handed some good news on their tax burden on Thursday, as the company clarified the UK tax treatment of its £10.15 per share return of value, which was effected by way of an issue and redemption of B Shares on 1 March. The FTSE 250 firm said it had now received confirmation from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs that the return of value would not be treated as a distribution, and therefore would not be taxed as income in ...

