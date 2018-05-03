Centamin's profit more than doubled in the first quarter as the gold miner increased production and the price of gold rose. Pre-tax profit for the three months to the end of March rose 122% to $65.4m (£48m) from a year earlier as revenue increased 23% to $172.5m. The FTSE 250 company sold 131,045 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,328 an ounce compared with 115,052 ounces at $1,220 an ounce a year earlier. First-quarter performance was weaker than the final quarter of 2017 when Centamin ...

