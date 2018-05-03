sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 03.05.2018

03.05.2018 | 11:17
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.335 (thirty-three and one half cents) per common share. The dividend will be payable July 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W. Calgary, Alberta, T2P4J8
Phone: 403-517-7777 Email: ir@cnrl.com
www.cnrl.com
______________________________________________________
STEVE W. LAUT
Executive Vice-Chairman

TIM S. MCKAY
President

COREY B. BIEBER
Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance

MARK A. STAINTHORPE
Vice-President, Finance - Capital Markets

Trading Symbol - CNQ
Toronto Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements www.cnrl.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Canadian Natural Resources Limited via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)