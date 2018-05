BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurostat has published euro area consumer and producer prices for March at 5:00 am ET Thursday.



Following the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro changed little against the pound, it ticked down against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was trading at 131.33 against the yen, 1.1950 against the franc, 0.8820 against the pound and 1.1979 against the greenback around 5:02 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX