

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly lower on Thursday as the euro bounced back from four-month lows against the dollar and investors awaited the outcome of Sino-U.S. trade talks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 12 points or 0.21 percent at 5,518 in opening deals after closing 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday.



L'Oreal inched up marginally after it agreed to buy South Korean cosmetics firm Nanda.



Veolia Environnement shares rallied 2.5 percent. The resource management firm reported that its first-quarter current net income - Group share climbed 25.7 percent to 193 million euros from last year's restated net income of 154 million euros.



Thales also climbed more than 2 percent. The technology company posted 4.1 growth in sales for the first quarter of 2018, with a 34 percent increase in order intake.



Speed-train maker Alstom lost about 1 percent on news it would nominate a new CFO on May 15, after the next board meeting.



