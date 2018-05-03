Stuttgart (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



The supervisory Board of Borgward AG has nominated Dr. Philip Koehn as CTO of Borgward Group AG, Stuttgart. "We are glad that we could win such an experienced manager for Borgward AG", said Ulrich Walker, CEO of Borgward Group AG. Previously Dr. Koehn (48) was Director of Engineering at British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce.



He has graduated from Aachen University of Technology where he also received his Ph. D. title. In 1999 he joined BMW Group where he held various functions within the vehicle dynamics department and successfully introduced mechatronic chassis control systems into series production.



Between 2009 and 2013 Dr. Koehn served as Vice President Total Vehicle Architecture and Concepts of BMW AG. During his tenure, standardized vehicle platforms for front and rear wheel drive as well as electrified vehicles were introduced.



From 2013 onwards, Dr. Koehn was Director of Engineering at British luxury car maker Rolls-Royce Motorcars Ltd. and head of the product line Rolls-Royce within the BMW Group.



With the introduction of an all-new aluminum space frame platform and various new derivatives as the Rolls-Royce Phantom in 2017, he delivered a strong contribution to the renewal of the traditional British car maker.



"I am really looking forward to take over this challenging task together with an international team: electrification, a profitable portfolio enlargement based on a common platform as well as further establishing Borgward as premium car manufacturer. I am sure that Borgward will continue the extraordinary heritage of this brand", said Dr. Koehn.



Originaltext: BORGWARD Group AG digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/115998 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_115998.rss2



Contact: BORGWARD Group AG Kriegsbergstrasse 11 70174 Stuttgart Marco Dalan Head of Global Communications Telefon +49 711 365101041 E-Mail marco.dalan@borgward.com www.borgward.com