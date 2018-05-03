Digital technologies company Ixico has proposed raising £5.5m through a discounted placing with institutions to invest in expansion. With support from existing and new institutional shareholders, proceeds of the oversubscribed placing of 19.64m shares at 28p each by broker Shore Capital will primarily be used by the AIM-quoted firm to build scale and market presence and commercialise several new products and services. Ixico reported strong revenues of £2.9m in the first half of its trading, an ...

