Environmentally friendly plastics developer Symphony Environmental Technologies has launched a latex antimicrobial examination glove made with its d2p technology, the company announced on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm is working with British firm Health & Hygiene Ltd and Biomax Rubber Industries of Malaysia on a full range of antimicrobial disposable healthcare products including face masks, caps, shoe covers, surgeon gowns, lab coats, isolation gowns, bed and pillow covers and hospital waste ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...