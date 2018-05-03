Electric car maker Tesla's first-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations thanks to record quarterly revenues, but continuing wide losses raised the prospect of another cash call. Tesla reported higher revenue than expected at $3.4bn versus the $3.142bn predicted by analysts but net losses of $709.6m or $4.19 per share was more than double the loss of $2.04 per share reported in the same period last year. Cash levels fell to $3.2bn by the end of March after the car-maker spent more than $1bn ...

