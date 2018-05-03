

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $915 million, or $3.72 per share. This compares with $598 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $4.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $11.38 billion from $10.47 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.01 Bln. vs. $0.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.11 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.39 -Revenue (Q2): $11.38 Bln vs. $10.47 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.85 to $13.25



