PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Publishes 2017 Annual Report 03-May-2018 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnitogorsk, "03" May 2018 News Release MMK Publishes 2017 Annual Report MMK (MMK:LI) is pleased to announce that the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2017 has been published on the Company's corporate website. MMK 2017 Annual report is available to view at: http://eng.mmk.ru/upload/iblock/fc8/MMK%20AR%202017.pdf [1] About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2017, the company produced 12.9 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.6 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2017 of USD 7,546 million and EBITDA of USD 2,032 million. Contacts: Investor Relations Department Andrey Serov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-52-97 e-mail: serov.ae@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: ACS TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 5501 EQS News ID: 682119 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9f8ebdc208acb7be0f1a3ac48fc99b92&application_id=682119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2018 05:55 ET (09:55 GMT)